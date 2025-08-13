Eminent educationist Jatin Sarker passes away

Eminent educationist and Marxist scholar Prof Jatin Sarker passed away at a hospital in Mymensingh this afternoon. He was 90.

Jatin breathed his last at 2:30pm at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) while undergoing treatment, his son-in-law writer Rajib Sarker told The Daily Star.

He was known for his unwavering dedication to the cause of freedom of thought and expression.

Rajib also said Prof Jatin had been suffering from age-related complications, including kidney problems, for long.

After being released from Health and Hope Hospital in Dhaka last Friday, he was admitted to the MMCH, he added.

Born on August 18, 1936, in Chandpara village of Netrokona's Kendua upazila, Jatin is a former teacher in the Department of Bangla at Nasirabad College in Mymensingh.

He was deeply involved for decades in literary pursuits, leftist politics, and progressive movements.

Jatin also served two terms as president of the central committee of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi.

Jatin had left an indelible mark on the intellectual landscape of Bangladesh through his extensive body of work.

His masterpiece, "Pakistaner Janmo-mrityu Darshan", is a memoir that offers an enlightening perspective on the evolution and eventual decline of the idea of Pakistan.

Some of his other notable literary works include "Bangladesher Kabigan", "Bangaleer Somajtantrik Oitijya" and "Sanskritir Sangram".