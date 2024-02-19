Doi mela held in Tarash honouring centuries-old tradition

Honouring a centuries-old tradition, hundreds of curd and yoghurt traders gathered at the Eidgah field of Sirajganj's Tarash upazila recently, marking Saraswati Puja.

People from different areas started to gradually arrive at the grounds, with the crowd getting bigger as the sun shone brighter.

For the last three centuries, people of Chalanbeel region have been coming together on this day to enjoy Doi Mela, a festival organised by local sweetmeat makers.

The traditional event was initiated by Zamindar Bonwari Roy Lal Bahadur around the early 18th century. The event, organised on his estate marking Saraswati Puja, used to last for three days, said Topon Kumar Goshwami, president of Sonatan Shangshtha.

The event is now organised by the Puja Udjayapan Parishad, said its member Herok Goon.

"Every year, doi makers from different areas of Pabna, Sirajganj, Natore, Bogura and adjoining districts come to this fair with various types of curd, yoghurt, khir, and sweets," he added.

The festival is currently organised at Hoimo Bala Girls' School in the district headquarters.

"Despite the soaring price of essentials, we come here every year with special products made from our famous local dairy. The event has become a symbol of communal harmony for the locals, hence the prices are set keeping minimal profit margins," said Anondo Ghosh, a curd maker.