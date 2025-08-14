A beacon of wisdom goes dark

Marxist scholar, educationist, essayist, and an unwavering voice against oppression and communal politics, Prof Jatin Sarker died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital yesterday.

He was 89.

He had been receiving treatment for multiple complications, including kidney and bladder infections, said his son-in-law Rajib Sarkar.

Jatin's body was taken to the Udichi Mymensingh Sangsad office, where leaders of various political parties, including BNP and left-leaning parties, along with representatives of socio-cultural organisations and local residents, paid their tributes from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

The body was then taken to Netrokona Shaheed Minar, where hundreds more came to pay their respects, before being brought to his Netrokona town residence around 9:00pm.

He was cremated at the Netrokona Mahashashan later that night, said Sheikh Bahar Majumdar, secretary of the Mymensingh district unit of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, quoting family members.

Born on August 18, 1936, in Netrokona's Kendua upazila, he grew up in a time of sweeping political and social transformations that shaped his enduring commitment to progressive ideals.

He joined the Language Movement in 1948, and in 1952, played a pivotal role in organising demonstrations in Netrokona following the student killings in Dhaka, said Sarwar Kamal Robin, vice-president of Udichi Shilpigosthi Mymensingh.

Jatin later taught in the Bangla department of Mymensingh's Nasirabad College, from where he retired in 2002. His life remained deeply intertwined with literary work, leftist politics, and progressive activism.

He served two terms as president of the central committee of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi and one term as president of the same organisation's Mymensingh unit. He was also a central leader of the Communist Party of Bangladesh.

Celebrated for the depth of his influence on Bangladesh's intellectual sphere, his notable works include "Pakistaner jonmo-mrityu darshan" -- a memoir examining the emergence and eventual collapse of the idea of Pakistan.

Other works include "Bangladesher kabigan", "Bangaleer somajtantrik oitijhya", "Sanskritir sangram", "Golpe golpe byakoron", "Manabmon, manab dhormo o samaj biplob", and "Dwijatitotto niyotibad o bigyan chetona", among others. He also edited several books and journals.

Jatin received numerous awards, including the Bangla Academy Sahitya Padak in 2007 and the Swadhinata Padak in 2010 for his contributions to literature. In 2005, he won the Prothom Alo Best Book Award for "Pakistaner jonmo-mrityu darshan".

Other honours, such as the Dr Enamul Haq Gold Medal, Khalekdad Chowdhury Literary Award, and Moniruddin Yusuf Literary Award, reflect the range and impact of his work.

Even in his later years, despite declining health, Jatin remained engaged in literature, culture, and social activism. After returning to Netrokona with his wife Kanon Sarker, he continued to inspire those around him through conversation, mentorship, and writing.

He is survived by his wife, son, a daughter, and a host of relatives and admirers.