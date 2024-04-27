5 get 'Amra Notun Changemakers Award'

To celebrate the enterprising spirit of the young people, five projects, initiated and run by young changemakers, were awarded the Amra Notun Young Changemakers Award today.

The awards were handed over at an event titled "Carnival of Change 2024," organised by BRAC Youth Platform at the BRAC CDM in Savar.

The projects that were awarded are Waste to Resource (Barishal), Uddomita (Mymensingh), Ujjibon (Khulna), Mukto (Chattogram) and Khadiza (Rajshahi).

The initiatives look to ensure sustainable waste management, awareness of climate change, and women's empowerment.

Attending the event as chief guest, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said, "The new generation will generate new ideas and solutions in a way that contributes to positive social change, and these changemakers are aiming to achieve that."