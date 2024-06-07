Art & Design
Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 7, 2024 06:30 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 08:49 PM

Art & Design

HSBC to unveil Hashem Khan's artwork album on Saturday

Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 7, 2024 06:30 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 08:49 PM

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) will unveil an extraordinary album featuring 220 stunning artworks by the renowned artist Hashem Khan. 

The album unveiling ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday (June 8) at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum in Dhaka.

Hashem Khan, an inspiration in the field of art, is known to conjure vivid representations of rural life, history, and humanity with his brushstrokes. He has been honored with multiple prestigious awards, including the Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak, in recognition of his immense contributions.

Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Education and Cultural Affairs, will grace the event as the chief guest and Naheed Ezaher Khan, State Minister of Cultural Affairs, will chair the ceremony.

Asaduzzaman Noor, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Cultural Affairs; Mofidul Hoque, Founder Trustee of the Bangladesh Liberation War Museum; and Luva Nahid Choudhury, Director General of Bengal Foundation, will also attend the event as special guests.

Art enthusiasts will gather to honor Hashem Khan's lifetime achievements. The ceremony promises to blend the colors of art with musical performances, creating a harmonious symphony in the minds of the audience.

With HSBC's association with the album publication, this event aims to preserve the cultural heritage of Bangladesh and encourage artistic expression.

