 Say no to corrupts, extortionists, land grabbers: Obaidul Quader
07:27 PM, November 16, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 07:37 PM, November 16, 2019

Say no to corrupts, extortionists, land grabbers: Quader

Obaidul Quader. File photo

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged the party leaders and workers to say ‘no’ to corrupt people, extortionists, tender manipulators and land grabbers.

“We will have to cooperate with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she has initiated anti-graft drives from her own house (AL),” he told the 3rd national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the council of Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body and the volunteer wing of Awami League, releasing pigeons and balloons.

With the playing of the national anthem, the national flag and the organization’s flag were hoisted on the occasion. Singer Momtaz Begum performed a song in the function.

Awami League Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafar Ullah and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, AL Publicity and Publication Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary and Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem and Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap were present in the council, among others.

Quader said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is turning the country into poverty- and beggar-free one.

The AL general secretary said Sheikh Hasina is the name of an honest politician and skilled statesman and diplomat in the country.

He said Sheikh Hasina does not do election-centered politics rather she works for changing the fortunes of the future generation.

Chaired by Swechchhasebak League Council Preparatory Committee Convener Nirmal Ranjan Guha, the inaugural ceremony of the council was addressed by AL Organizing Secretary and founding president of Swechchhasebak League AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Swechchhasebak League Vice-President Matiur Rahman Mati.

Council Preparatory Committee Member Secretary Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Sachchu presented the organizational report while Office Secretary Saleh Mohammad Tutul read out the death references.

Marking the council, hundreds of leaders and workers started gathering at the Suhrawardy Udyan since morning. The council venue wore a festive look. A boat-shaped stage was built at the venue to hold the council. Boat is the election symbol of Awami League.

