Four writers, researchers win Bangla Academy award

Four writers and researchers won the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2018, which was announced today.

The award winners are – Poet Kazi Rozi, Mohit Kamal, Syed Mohammad Shahed and Afsan Chowdhury.

Poet Kazi Rozi was awarded in the category of poetry while Mohit Kamal in literature, Syed Mohammad Shahed in essay and research and Afsan Chowdhury in research on Liberation War Affairs category.

Director General of Bangla Academy Poet Habibullah Siraji formally announced the names of the awardees at a press conference in Shahid Munir Chowdhury seminar room of Bangla Academy this afternoon.

At the press conference, Siraji said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards among the awardees in the inaugural programme of the month-long Ekushey Boi Mela on February 1.

The award winners will be given a cheque worth Tk 2 lakh and crests during the programme.

Bangla Academy Shahitya Puroshkar (Bangla Academy Literary Award), is given by the Bangla Academy of Bangladesh in recognition of creative genius in advancement and overall contribution in the field of Bengali language and literature.

It was introduced in 1960 and recognised six categories: poetry, novels, short stories, essays, juvenile literature and translation.

Beginning in 1985, two more awards were introduced to recognise overall contributions to Bengali language and literature.