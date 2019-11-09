 Cyclone 'Bulbul': Danger signal 10 for Mongla, Payra; 9 for Chattogram | The Daily Star
09:41 AM, November 09, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 10:34 AM, November 09, 2019

Cyclone ‘Bulbul': Great danger signal 10 for Mongla, Payra; 9 for Chattogram

This photo has been taken from UNB website.

Mongla and Payra ports have been advised to hoist great danger signal-10 as cyclone Bulbul is approaching towards the coasts in Bangladesh and is likely to make landfall on the Sundarbans in the afternoon.

The Met Office has also advised to hoist the great danger signal No 10 for nine coastal districts in the region while danger signal No 9 for the maritime port of Chattogram and five nearby districts, said a special bulletin at 8:00am.

Besides, the maritime port of Cox’s Bazar has been advised to hoist local warning signal no. 4, according to the bulletin.

Low-lying areas of the coastal districts are “likely to be inundated by storm surge of 5-7 feet height above normal astronomical tide” because of the approaching cyclone.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower danger signal number 7 but instead hoist great danger signal number 10,” the Met Office said in a special bulletin at 8am.

Coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, and Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal number 10, it said.

Coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal No 9.

At 6:00am, cyclone ‘Bulbul’ was about 350 southwest of Mongla port, 375km southwest of Payra port, 525km southwest of Chattogram port, and 510km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, UNB adds.

The Maximum sustained wind speed within 74kms of the very severe cyclone centre is about 130kph, rising to 150kph. It may cross West Bengal-Khulna coast near the Sundarbans by the evening, the Met Office said.

Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, and Bagerhat are likely to experience wind speed up to 120kph with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Friday said the government has taken adequate measures to face ‘Bulbul’. Cyclone shelters have been opened in the coastal regions and holidays of government staff in 13 coastal districts have been cancelled.

Launch services were suspended on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Navy said it has kept five ships ready at Khulna BNS Titumir for emergency relief and rescue operations in Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, and Barguna.

