Cyclone Bulbul: 5 to 7 feet high storm surge may hit coastal areas

Five to seven feet high storm surge may hit the low-lying areas of the country’s coastal belt under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm “bulbul” and the moon phase.

The low-lying areas of the coastal districts including Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 5-7 feet height above normal astronomical tide, said Abdul Hamid, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department this evening.

Cyclonic storm “Bulbul” is anticipated to hit Bangladesh tomorrow evening, said Mohammad Abul Kalam Mollik, a meteorologist of the Dhaka Met office.

According to the special weather bulletin of the met office, the very severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul” over west-central Bay and adjoining east-central bay moved northwards, intensified further and now lies over northwest bay and the adjoining west-central bay.

It was centred at 6:00pm today around 620 km Southwest of Chattogram port, 585 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 495 km southwest of Mongla port and 490 km southwest of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move towards north or northeasterly direction and may cross West Bengal-Khulna coast (near Sundarbans) by tomorrow evening.

Under it’s peripheral influence gusty or squally wind may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and coastal areas of Bangladesh from early tomorrow morning.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kms of the very severe cyclone centre is about 120 kph rising to 140 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very high near the very severe cyclone centre.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower local warning signal no four but instead hoist danger signal number seven.

Coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore Islands and chars will come under danger signal number seven.

Maritime port of Chattogram has been advised to lower local warning signal no four but instead hoist danger signal number six. Coastal districts of chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal number six (r) six.

Maritime port of Cox’s bazar has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal number four.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.