Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Jhenidah

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Indian territory, opposite to Moheshpur border of Jhenidah early today.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 25, son of Abdul Mannan of Shyamkur village in Moheshpur upazila, reports our Jhenidah correspondent.

Sumon was shot by BSF men near border pillar No 60/133-134 on Shilgate border in India’s Nadia district early in the morning, said Kamrul Hasan, additional director of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-58.

According to a press release issued by BGB, BSF member from Pakhiura camp opened fire on Sumon when he went to India to bring cattle.