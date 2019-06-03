 Biman domestic flight makes ‘precautionary landing’
11:14 AM, June 03, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 02:34 PM, June 03, 2019

Biman domestic flight makes ‘precautionary landing’

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Star file photo

-- All 70 passengers onboard safe

-- After thorough check-up flight left for Cox's Bazar  

A domestic flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made a "precautionary landing" around an hour after it took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

All 70 passengers on board of the 74-seated flight no BG 1433 are unharmed, Group Captain Abdullah Al Farooq, director of Shahjalal airport, told The Daily Star.

The pilot of the Cox's Bazar-bound plane Dash-8 Q400 made the landing as he thought that a bird might have hit the aircraft, the airport director said. 

The incident took place in midair around an hour after the plane took off from the airport at 8:15am, he said. 

To ascertain whether the aircraft is damaged and ensure passengers' security, the captain decided to take the precautionary landing at the airport, Group Captain Farooq said.   

The plane left for its destination around 12:00pm after a thorough check-up, he added.

