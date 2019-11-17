 Dhaka Holey Artisan Café attack case verdict on November 27
04:26 PM, November 17, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 04:51 PM, November 17, 2019

Holey Artisan café attack case verdict Nov 27

File photo of the cafe attack

Verdict in sensational Holey Artisan Café terror attack case will be delivered by a Dhaka court on November 27.

Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka set the date after conclusion of arguments from the prosecution and defence, our court correspondent reports.

Eight accused, now in jail, were produced before the tribunal during today’s hearing.

On July 1, 2016, armed militants stormed Holey Artisan Bakery at the diplomatic zone in Dhaka's Gulshan area and killed nine Italians, seven Japanese, two Bangladeshis, one Indian and one Bangladesh-born US citizen.

Two police officers were also killed during the 12-hour standoff.

On July 23 last year, police submitted the charge sheet to the chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, accusing eight people for the attack.

On November 26 the same year, the tribunal framed charges against the eight.

