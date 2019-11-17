 Chattogram gas-line blast: Building code not maintained, CDA says
01:52 PM, November 17, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 02:28 PM, November 17, 2019

Ctg blast: Building code not maintained

Says Chattogram Development Authority

Fire fighters clear rubble from the spot where at least seven members of a family were killed in a gas pipeline explosion in Pathorghata area of Chattogram city this morning, Sunday, November 16, 2019. Photo: Md Rajib Raihan/Star

The Chattogram Development Authority today said the building, which was partly blown off in a “gas line explosion” did not maintain the Building Code during its construction.

Besides, there was supposed to be a 40-feet distance between each building in the area but the buildings are tightly packed together, Chattogram Development Authority’s Building Construction Committee Chairman Engineer Shahinul Islam said.

It is a densely populated area, he said after visiting the site of the explosion. 

The explosion at a house on Brickfield Road in Patharghata of Chattogram city killed at least seven people and injured 15 others this morning.

The CDA will investigate whether the explosion originated from a septic tank or from a gas pipeline explosion, Shahinul Islam said.

