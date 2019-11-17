Ctg blast: Building code not maintained

The Chattogram Development Authority today said the building, which was partly blown off in a “gas line explosion” did not maintain the Building Code during its construction.

Besides, there was supposed to be a 40-feet distance between each building in the area but the buildings are tightly packed together, Chattogram Development Authority’s Building Construction Committee Chairman Engineer Shahinul Islam said.

It is a densely populated area, he said after visiting the site of the explosion.

The explosion at a house on Brickfield Road in Patharghata of Chattogram city killed at least seven people and injured 15 others this morning.

The CDA will investigate whether the explosion originated from a septic tank or from a gas pipeline explosion, Shahinul Islam said.