Rani Hamid wins six in a row but Bangladesh women's chess team lose to Argentina

WIM Rani Hamid notched up sixth consecutive victory in the 45th Chess Olympiad but the Bangladesh women's chess team suffered a 1-3 defeat against strong Argentina in the ninth round in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

With their fourth defeat in nine rounds, Bangladesh, who climbed up 33 places with wins in the previous two rounds, slipped to 43rd place from 28 in the women's section. Bangladesh women's chess team accumulated 11 points from nine games.

WIM Rani Hamid beat WIM Sarquis Maria Belen but WFM Noshin Anjum lost to WGM Francisco Guecamburu Candela Be. Meanwhile, WCM Walijah Ahmed lost to WIM Campos Maria Jose and WFM Wadifa Ahmed was beaten by WIM Borda Rodas Anapaola S.

Bangladesh women's team will play against Norway in the penultimate round today.

In the open section, Bangladesh returned to winning ways with a 2.5-1.5 win over Lebanon, which saw Bangladesh maintain their 75th position in the table with 10 points from nine rounds.

IM Fahad Rahman drew with FM El Jawich Amro, FM Manon Reza Neer beat FM Khoder Akram, GM Enamul Hossain Rajib lost to Arkadan Adib while FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia beat Assaad Joe.

Bangladesh will play against Israel today.