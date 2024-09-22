Rani Hamid tastes first defeat

WIM Rani Hamid tasted her first first defeat in the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad, leading Bangladesh women's chess team to a 3.5-0.5 points defeat to Norway in the penultimate round held in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

Rani Hamid came into her seventh game on the back of six straight victories but had to accept defeat against Machlik Monika.

Only FM Noshin Anjum could secure a point against WIM Dolgova Olga with a draw but WCM Walijah Ahmed lost to WGM Koskela Niina and WCM Nushrat Jahan Alo lost to WIM Stanford Sheila Barth.

The second successive defeat saw Bangladesh drop to 63rd position with 11 points from 10 rounds. Bangladesh women's team will play the last round against Belgium today.

In the open section, Bangladesh lost by 3-1 points to Israel in the penultimate round to stay in 83rd position with 10 points from 11 rounds.

FM Manon Reja Neer beat GM Gorshtein Ido, IM Fahad Rahman lost to GM Rodshtein Maxim and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia lost to GM Postny Evgeny. GM Enamul Hossain Rajib gave walkover to GM Nabaty Tamir.

Bangladesh will play their last game against South Korea today.