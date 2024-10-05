Neer secures IM title

FM Manon Reja Neer earned the title of International Master after achieving his third IM norm from SixDays Budapest Two Years 2024 GM A tournament in Hungary.

Neer beat Indian IM Sambit Panda in the eighth and penultimate round today to secure six points from eight matches. With that win, he secured his third IM norm.

His first two IM norms came in the 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open in April and the Saif Powertech 48th Chess Championship in July this year.

The 14-year-old chess prodigy secured his FM title in 2023 and he is now on the verge of securing his first GM norm, subject to a win against FM Balarzs Pesztor of Hungary in the ninth and final round on Saturday.

"Neer achieved his IM title today after winning his eighth-round game. He can also secure his GM norm if he can beat his opponent in the last round match," Bangladesh Chess Federation member Mahmuda Aktet Moly told The Daily Star over the phone from Hungary.