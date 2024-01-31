Noornabi’s floating vegetable garden

Bottle gourd plantation on top of trawler becomes talk of Kaptai lake

A lake dotted with hundreds of fishing trawlers. But there's one that stands out. Its rooftop isn't just a platform for nets and tools; it's a vibrant green oasis.

Bottle gourd vines snake across the rooftop, their tendrils cascading over the edges, while delicate white flowers herald the imminent arrival of fruits.

This is Noornabi's trawler, a floating kitchen garden on Kaptai Lake.

What makes it unique? In a sea of boats focused on catching fish, Noornabi's vessel is dedicated to growing life. It adds a splash of colour against the vast blue canvas of the lake.

"The roof of our trawlers mostly remain unutilised. So, I decided to plant some seeds in a drum and placed it near the edges. It soon grew, crawling all over the roof and also started bearing gourds," said Noornabi, a resident of Bagachtar union in Rangamati's Langadu upazila.

Transporting fish from the upazila to Kaptai BFDC Fishery Ghat daily, Noornabi spends most of his time on the trawler.

"I started this as a hobby and never hoped it to be so refreshing and rewarding," he said.

Having harvested around 20 gourds so far, his small plantation currently has 10 more in store while many others are in bloom.

"The vegetables prove to be a good food stalk for me and I also share them with other boatmen. I don't use any fertiliser so the taste is good," said Noornabi, adding that the garden also helps keep the interior cool as the plants absorb sunrays.

Many visitors now wait on the ghat of the lake to take pictures of Noornabi's trawler.

"I have never seen such a plantation. It's a very creative and inspiring idea," said Shyamal Chakma, a local visiting the lake.

Md Moniruzzaman, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Rangamati, said, "Others should also take up this small-scale boat-farming. It will ensure that seafarers will always have something to eat while proving to be beneficial for the ecosystem."

"We ensure maximum cooperation to anyone who wishes to take this up," he added.