UIU honours global achievers in robotics

United International University (UIU) celebrated the global achievements of its leading robotics teams through the "Meet the Champions" event, jointly organised by UIU APP Forum and the Directorate of Student Affairs (DCCSA) on August 9 at the UIU Multipurpose Hall.

The program honoured three of UIU's powerhouse teams—UIU Mars Rover Team, UIU Mariner, and UIU CanSat—all of whom have represented Bangladesh on the global stage and brought international recognition to the country. The event was further enriched by the presence of Ariful Hasan Opu, President of Space Innovation Camp & Adviser of NASA Space Apps Challenge BD, who joined as the Special Guest Speaker.

The celebration also welcomed visiting institutional teams, including Fab Lab IUB, IUB Bongo Marine, and MIST Mavirov Team. More than 150 college students from across Dhaka participated, gaining firsthand exposure to the perseverance, challenges, and innovation that drive world-class robotics.

Speaking on the occasion, team leaders and mentors shared their journeys, highlighting the dedication and resilience required to compete globally in robotics, space research, and engineering innovation.

"This event was not just a celebration of achievements; it was a celebration of the UIU spirit," remarked the organisers from the UIU APP Forum, expressing their hope to continue arranging such inspiring programs in the future.

