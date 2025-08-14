UIU ELF hosts “36 July Quiz Competition”

United International University (UIU) recently hosted the "36 July Quiz Competition", an event that merged remembrance with intellectual engagement. Organised by the UIU English Language Forum (ELF) in collaboration with the Directorate of Career Counselling & Student Affairs (DCCSA), the competition aimed to keep the story of the July 2024 Uprising alive in the minds of the younger generation.

The quiz's design carried symbolic weight: 36 questions in 20 minutes, a format demanding both speed and precision. Questions cover topics such as the history of the July 2024 Uprising and English language skills like synonyms, antonyms, etc.

The winners were celebrated for their quick thinking and awareness. As the event drew to a close, the message was clear: the story of July 2024 is not over. It continues each time the younger generation carries forward its values, whether on the streets, in classrooms, or even in a quiz hall.

Sumaya Sharmin Anika is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from UIU.