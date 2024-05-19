Research and Publication Award 2023 held at Uttara University

The Research and Publication Award 2023 was held at Uttara University (UU) on May 18 at the university's permanent campus. From a list of over 300 publications, the ceremony awarded the top 50 researchers with the highest impact factor from its academic community. Organised by the Centre for Research and Training (CRT), UU's contribution to research and indexed publication saw a 300 percent increment in research output in international journals and considerable improvement in its Web of Science and SCOPUS citation index, compared to last year's award ceremony. The researchers received recognition by certification and awards.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest Prof. Dr Biswajit Chanda, Member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bangladesh and Special Guest Md Omar Faruque, Director of the Private University Division, UGC.

The ceremony was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of Uttara University, Prof. Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha. The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, Director of CRT, UU.

Distinguished guests included Abid Aziz, Director of Fintech Research Group and member of the Board of Trustees and Prof. Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, Pro Vice-Chancellor of UU, the Registrar, Deans, Chairpersons, and all faculty members.

The annual research ceremony of UU awards all faculty members who participate in high impact peer-reviewed indexed publications.