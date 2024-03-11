IUBAT reception to international advisors

In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring friendship and invaluable contributions of Prof. Dr John Richards and Prof. Alex Berlanad, the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) organised a reception on March 6.

Dr John Richards from Simon Fraser University and Prof. Alex Berlanad from A Berland Inc. have been esteemed visiting professors, international advisors, and close friends of IUBAT since its inception. For around three decades, Dr John and Prof Alex have been regular visiting fellows of the university and providing academic, research and administrative advisory for quality education at IUBAT. Their contributions have been instrumental in improving existing curricula, developing new curricula and launching new degrees, strengthening research base and in overall academic improvement of the university.

IUBAT honoured Dr John Richards with a gold medal in recognition of his immense contributions and announced a scholarship in his name.

Fresh flowers from the IUBAT garden and crests were presented to Dr John Richards and Prof. Alex Berlanad as tokens of appreciation for their dedication and unwavering support over the decades.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Abdur Rab, Treasurer Prof. Selina Nargis, Registrar Prof. Dr Md Lutfar Rahman, Exam Controller Brig Gen Dr Md Zahid Hossain (Retd), Engineering Dean Prof. Dr Md. Monirul Islam, Agriculture Dean Dr Md. Shohidullah Miah, along with other esteemed professors, faculty members, officials, and students were present and expressed their gratitude in the reception.

The reception programme not only celebrated the contributions and friendship of these two distinguished professors but also underscored the enduring collaboration that continues to define IUBAT's initiatives to reflect global perspectives in its educational programmes.