BMSS organises “Walk the Talk” event to commemorate World Population Day

On July 11, the Bangladesh Medical Students' Society (BMSS) organised the landmark "Walk the Talk" event to commemorate World Population Day. Supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) Bangladesh, the event saw over 5,000 medical students from 52 medical colleges across the country, making it the largest medical student event in Bangladesh.

This year's theme, "Healthy Life, Healthy Family", emphasised health and well-being in family life. In the Dhaka division, the event began at 3 PM at Central Shaheed Minar, with over 700 medical students of different medical colleges in Dhaka and guests walking to TSC. Guests included Prof. Dr Nawzia Yasmin, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh (SUB), Dr Aftab Uddin, Chairperson of the Public Health Foundation of Bangladesh, and Dr Abu Jamil Faisel, Public Health Expert Advisor at DGHS. They delivered speeches on public health, family planning, and healthy lifestyles.

Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib, one of the coordinators of Walk The Talk, said, "We have come together to live up to our commitments on World Population Day. Let us lead a healthy life to build a healthy family."

The event took place in all eight divisions of Bangladesh, engaging local committees and creating widespread community awareness about health and family planning. Medical students collaborated with regional health officials, NGOs, and community leaders to organise awareness programs, competitions, cricket matches, health camps, and educational workshops.

In the Rajshahi division, the local committee at Shaheed M. Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj, participated with over 130 attendees. The event featured an opening ceremony with speeches from esteemed faculty members and special guests on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Shirazum Munira, a coordinator of Walk The Talk, noted, "Youth believe in more action, less words. That's why medical students all over the country came together to promote physical activity by walking, a simple act with far greater impact."

The day continued with a lively rally through the college grounds and a fun quiz segment that saw overwhelming student engagement and enthusiasm.

"Walk the Talk" highlighted the crucial role of future healthcare professionals in health advocacy. This event follows BMSS's organisation of the first historic Walk the Talk in South-East Asia in 2023. The successful large-scale event, supported by WHO, underscores a collective dedication to improving health standards in Bangladesh, leaving the nation with a renewed commitment to fostering healthier lives and families.

Purna is a second-year student at Shaheed M. Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj.