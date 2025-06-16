Bangladesh-China Tea Summit 2025 showcases Sylhet’s tea innovation to global market

A new chapter in Bangladesh's tea industry began on May 20 as the Bangladesh-China Tea Summit 2025 was held at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Sylhet. The event brought together tea entrepreneurs, exporters, researchers, and officials from both countries, with a special spotlight on innovations by SUST's Department of Food Engineering and Tea Technology (FET).

Held at the New Social Science Building at the SUST campus, the summit was jointly organised by the Chinese Corner (Department of Political Studies, SUST), the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Dhaka, and the FET Department. With over 12 tea entrepreneurs and exporters from China participating, the event aimed to strengthen bilateral trade ties, foster B2B networking, and explore the export potential of Bangladeshi tea.

A major highlight of the summit was the introduction of more than 20 innovative, organic tea flavours, developed in SUST's tea laboratory by the FET department.

"These flavours are not just experimental – they are fully organic and developed using local resources and scientific techniques," said Dr Anwarul Haque, faculty of FET. "Our goal is to merge traditional tea culture with innovation, opening new possibilities for export and health-conscious consumers worldwide."

Attendees lauded the department's commitment to quality and sustainability. A Chinese delegate, Mr Li Jianfeng, CEO of Yunnan Tea Export Co, remarked, "The diversity and creativity in these tea innovations are impressive. We see real export potential here, particularly in niche markets across East Asia and Europe."

Besides tea exhibitions and tasting sessions, the summit featured academic discussions on trade policy, market expansion, and technological integration, as well as networking opportunities and B2B dialogues. Participants received certificates, gift bags, and lunch packs, with stalls featuring locally produced teas and brewing demonstrations.

Organisers shared optimism that this summit will serve as a gateway to global markets for Bangladeshi tea producers. "This is more than an event—it's a movement to elevate Sylhet and Bangladesh as major players in the international tea scene," said Prof. Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman, Head of the Political Studies Department.