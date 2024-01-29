Noticeboard
Mon Jan 29, 2024 10:14 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 11:29 AM

Asif Mahtab not offered teaching contract for vandalism: BRAC University

BRAC University today released a statement on the Asif Mahtab incident. The statement reads as follows:

"BRAC University believes, like all great institutions of higher education, its role should be to create space for all views to be discussed and debated constructively, predicated on tolerance and respect. The University believes in the exchange of ideas through dialogue.

"The University considers any act of vandalism towards national property as unacceptable behavior and does not tolerate or support such activities. The recent act of tearing pages of a textbook published by the Government of Bangladesh, included in the national curriculum for students enrolled in 7th grade in schools, and asking others to do the same in a public forum, is an act of vandalism, a behavior not supported by BRAC University.

"The University, therefore, cannot offer a part-time teaching contract to Mr. Asif Mahtab Utsha for the Spring 2024 semester. However, the University will compensate Mr. Utsha for his time and efforts towards his preparatory work for Spring 2024.

"BRAC University respects and fully complies with the country's constitution and laws on all matters. Accordingly, it does not promote homosexuality as has been alleged by some quarters in various social media content. However, the university believes in equal rights and opportunities for every single human being to realize their potential."

