We are deeply saddened by the devastating events that unravelled on July 21 as a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) jet fighter crashed on the premises of Milestone College in the Diabari area of Uttara.

This is a dark chapter for our nation, one that will provoke grief as well as many questions. However, as we attempt to make sense of what has transpired, we must continue to ask questions and follow them up with even more inquiries.

Even then, we are unlikely to be able to process this tragedy.

What was supposed to be just another usual school day for these young students tragically became their last. Dreams have been thwarted, innocence has been lost, and lives cut very short. We cannot fathom the pain that their loved ones have been burdened with at this moment, and will continue to carry for the rest of their lives.

While there are words and thoughts to be spared, very little can be done to soothe the scars that this incident has left behind.

Schools are meant to be safe spaces for students to look back at with fondness. It is unfathomable how many of these children will have to live their lives with this as a core memory.

There are no words that can carry the weight of the grief that this incident has evoked, but the Campus team still extends its most profound and sincere condolences to the survivors and the families of the victims.