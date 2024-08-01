Teachers' body condemns ‘police attack’ on two DU teachers

The University Teachers' Network yesterday condemned the alleged police misbehavior and attack on two Dhaka University teachers when they tried to protect protesting students from detention.

The teachers' network in a statement also demanded a proper investigation into the incident by the authorities concerned.

It said police attacked and misbehaved with DU's public administration department's Prof Nusrat Jahan Chowdury and Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan, a lecturer of the same department, yesterday.

It said an attack on the teachers and students who were demonstrating for justice for the victims of violence during the quota reform protests on campus "is horrible and a severe blow to the university's autonomy".

The statement said the network will hold a protest rally at DU campus today protesting the killings and incidents of repressions on teachers and students.

Besides, the teachers' network expressed solidarity with students and people who are set to hold a mourning procession from in front of the National Press Club on Friday demanding the resignation of the government over the killings, proper trial on the atrocities, release of those detained, the withdrawal of curfew and reopening of educational institutions.