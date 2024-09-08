Campus
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 8, 2024 01:21 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 01:30 PM

Section of DU students demand seats for all at halls

Photo: Star

A group of students of Dhaka University held a human chain today demanding seats in the university halls for all residential students.

The half-hour programme started around 12:00pm at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus.

"It's a right of a residential student to get a seat. But the first- and second-semesters students are being deprived for years. We have been demanding it till now. We stood here for ensuring the students' rights," said Armanul Haque, a student of international relations department.

Residential students of first and second semesters continue to suffer due to room crisis as a good number of former students are still occupying rooms at the halls, protesters said.

