Ragging at JnU: 3 students suspended, 4 barred from classes

First-year Islamic studies students accuse seniors from previous batch

Three Jagannath University (JnU) students have been suspended and four others barred from classes over allegations of ragging first-year students of the Islamic studies department.

The accused are all from the 2023–24 academic session, while the complaints came from students in the 2024–25 intake.

The decisions were announced in two separate notices signed yesterday by the university's acting registrar Prof Md Sheikh Giash Uddin.

According to the suspension order, 19th batch students Yuvraj Hasan, Mosammat Raziatun Nahar Nishu, and Rahmatullah Maji were suspended following an emergency meeting of the department's academic committee.

Meanwhile, another notice said, based on a separate decision from the same meeting, 19th batch students Samia Akhi, Md Moinuddin, Md Mazharul Islam, and Md Rakib Hossain have been barred from participating in class activities.

The university earlier warned that any ragging incidents targeting freshers would result in administrative action and instructed all departments to form special committees to handle such complaints.