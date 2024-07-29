Quota protest: 15 injured in attack at Barishal University

At least 15 students were injured in an attack on quota reform protesters allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League-affiliated students at Barishal University (BU) this afternoon.

Nine of the injured have been admitted to Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, reports our correspondent.

Eyewitnesses and protesters said some students involved in BCL activities carried out the attack.

Sujay Suvo, an organiser of the protest, said the attack took place when they gathered in front of the administration building to protest false news reports.

He said a press conference was held on Saturday in support of the quota reform protesters. However, local newspapers reported the opposite.

To protest it, they gathered there today to discuss the next steps, he added.

"At that time, a group of 40 to 50 people led by AK Arafat, associated with Chhatra League, suddenly attacked us with sticks, causing severe injuries to many," he added.

The attackers beat at least 15 of us, he added.

Sujay said Mahamudul Hasan Sojib, Sujon Mahamud, Sharmila Jahan Sejuti, and Sirajul Islam were seriously hurt among the injured.

Abdur Rahman Mukur, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bandar Police Station, said police intervened to halt the clash.

"Several students were injured in the clash between the general students and the pro-movement students. The injured have been sent to the medical college hospital," he said.

AK Arafat, the BCL activist accused in the attack, could not be reached on his mobile.

Barishal University Proctor Kyum Hossain did not respond to calls from this correspondent.