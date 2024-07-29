Quota protests: 10 students held in Ctg

At least 10 students of different educational institutions were detained after police foiled a demonstration of nearly 100 students in Cheragi Mor area of Chattogram's Jamal Khan this afternoon.

Till the filing of the report, a tense situation prevailed in the area, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Police and witnesses said around 100 male and female students of different universities and colleges gathered in Cheragi intersection area from 3:00pm to observe their nationwide programme.

A number of police personnel, BGB, APBn, and army personnel were deployed in the Jamal Khan Press Club area.

At one point, a group of 100 to 150 Jubo League and Chhatra League activists, led by Jamal Khan Ward Councillor Saibal Das Sumon, came to the spot and verbally abused the protesters.

Witnesses said the BCL and JL men started beating two students and handed them to police and police placed the two in a prison van.

Angered by this, agitating students tried to break into the prison van and rescue the detainees but police charged batons to disperse them.

Later, protestors held a sit-in demo on the road near Kadam Mobarak Mosque and shouted slogans.

At 4:00pm, police threw sound grenades and teargas shells to disperse the protestors.

According to witnesses, Sub-Inspector (SI) Mosharraf Hossen Adib and SI Mehedi Hasan Shuvo were injured while a sound grenede blasted near them. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kotwali Zone Atanu Chawkrabarty also sustained minor injuries on his left hand.

SI Mosharraf was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

News 24 video journalist, Abu Jabed, was also injured when protestors hurled brickbats towards police. Later, police detained five to six students from the spot.

At around 5:00pm, another group of protestors started hurling brickbats at the police from Andarkillah Shahi Mosque. Later, police fired tear shells and rubber bullets to disperse them.

CMP Deputy Commissioner (DC-South) Mostafijur Rahman said, "As curfew is underway, any kind of gathering or protest is banned. The students tried to gather at Cheragi area but police disperse them using sound grenades to protect public properties."

"After verifying the identities of the detainees, legal action will be taken," he added.