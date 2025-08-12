Nomination forms for DUCSU, hall union elections now available

Campus
DU Correspondent
Tue Aug 12, 2025 04:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 05:04 PM

Tue Aug 12, 2025 04:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 05:04 PM
Dhaka University sets August 18 deadline for collection; rallies prohibited during process
DU Correspondent
Tue Aug 12, 2025 04:56 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 05:04 PM
DUCSU election will usher in student unity
The last DUCSU election took place in 2019, shrouded by accusations of vote-rigging, anomalies, and dominance by BCL. FILE PHOTO: PALASH KHAN

The long-awaited Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and Hall Union elections moved a step closer today as distribution of nomination forms officially began.

According to a press release signed by Chief Returning Officer Professor Mohammad Zashim Uddin, each nomination form will cost Tk 300. DUCSU candidates must collect their forms in person from the Chief Returning Officer's office at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.

The collection window will remain open daily from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm until August 18, with August 19 set as the final date for submission.

For Hall Union elections, candidates are required to collect their nomination papers directly from the returning officers of their respective halls.

The university has also issued a reminder of key restrictions under the Dhaka University Student Union and Hall Union Code of Conduct 2025: rallies or processions are strictly prohibited during the collection and submission period, and no more than five supporters may accompany a candidate at any time.

