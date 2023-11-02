Letters from readers – November 2, 2023

Dear Campus,

It's safe to say the last three days were incredibly hard for me academically. With a project due soon, I was still left with countless design problems to solve which led to many last-minute changes. I was running in circles and it came to a point where it felt like I wouldn't be able to pull it off. Even after the submission, I was not satisfied with the outcome. My only consolation being that there's always a next time to make things right. On the other hand, seeing my classmates' works made me consider all the things that I could have done differently. Although it was very disheartening, these three days undoubtedly made me realise how important it is to trust the process and myself. After all, you can only rely on yourself to do better.