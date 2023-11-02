Letters from readers – November 2, 2023
Dear Campus,
It's safe to say the last three days were incredibly hard for me academically. With a project due soon, I was still left with countless design problems to solve which led to many last-minute changes. I was running in circles and it came to a point where it felt like I wouldn't be able to pull it off. Even after the submission, I was not satisfied with the outcome. My only consolation being that there's always a next time to make things right. On the other hand, seeing my classmates' works made me consider all the things that I could have done differently. Although it was very disheartening, these three days undoubtedly made me realise how important it is to trust the process and myself. After all, you can only rely on yourself to do better.
Response:
Dear Lamia,
Working hard on something and seeing it bear fruits is one of the greatest feelings out there. Now, you may not be completely happy with how your project turned out, but I love that you have the mentality to learn from your peers and use the things you learn in your future work. Architecture is difficult, and it takes hard work to conquer difficult things.
