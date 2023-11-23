Off Campus
Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:09 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

Letters from readers – November 23, 2023

Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:03 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 05:09 PM
Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Dear Campus,

The start of your university life also sort of equates to the start of adulthood. As a child, going to school was less of your responsibility and more of your parents to ensure you are dropped off on time. But once you enter university, you are on your own. To reach classes on time is your headache, not anyone else's. While advising does allow us to pick our own class timings, it rarely brings us the required ease. Sometimes, you realise how you didn't appreciate your carefree days enough.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sincerely,

— Rishov Aditya, 2nd year student, Economics and Social Sciences, BRAC University
 

Response: 

Dear Rishov,

When a new chapter begins, there are drastic changes in the setting which entails that there's a lot that one needs to get used to. These changes may be difficult to get used to but what it instils in you are lifelong habits that will benefit you for the rest of your life. While it makes sense to reminisce about the carefree days, being able to make your own decisions is also a great privilege.

Regards,

— Campus

 

Related topic:
LettersCampusLetters from readers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Letters from readers – November 2, 2023

3w ago

Pursuing engineering: Here’s what students wish they knew before starting

Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Letters from readers – September 7, 2023

Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Letters from readers – September 21, 2023

tree felling at JU

More trees fall victim to development

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি নেতাদের বিচার কার্যক্রমে সরকার হস্তক্ষেপ করছে না: আইনমন্ত্রী

আইনমন্ত্রী আনিসুল হক বলেছেন, বিএনপি নেতাদের বিরুদ্ধে মামলার বিচার কার্যক্রমে সরকার হস্তক্ষেপ করছে না। বিচার বিভাগ সম্পূর্ণ স্বাধীন।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

রোববার থেকে আবারও ৪৮ ঘণ্টার অবরোধের ডাক বিএনপির

২ ঘণ্টা আগে