Letters from readers – November 23, 2023

Dear Campus,

The start of your university life also sort of equates to the start of adulthood. As a child, going to school was less of your responsibility and more of your parents to ensure you are dropped off on time. But once you enter university, you are on your own. To reach classes on time is your headache, not anyone else's. While advising does allow us to pick our own class timings, it rarely brings us the required ease. Sometimes, you realise how you didn't appreciate your carefree days enough.

Sincerely,