Letters from readers – November 23, 2023
Dear Campus,
The start of your university life also sort of equates to the start of adulthood. As a child, going to school was less of your responsibility and more of your parents to ensure you are dropped off on time. But once you enter university, you are on your own. To reach classes on time is your headache, not anyone else's. While advising does allow us to pick our own class timings, it rarely brings us the required ease. Sometimes, you realise how you didn't appreciate your carefree days enough.
Sincerely,
Response:
Dear Rishov,
When a new chapter begins, there are drastic changes in the setting which entails that there's a lot that one needs to get used to. These changes may be difficult to get used to but what it instils in you are lifelong habits that will benefit you for the rest of your life. While it makes sense to reminisce about the carefree days, being able to make your own decisions is also a great privilege.
Regards,
