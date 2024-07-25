JU teacher resigns protesting attacks on students

Zahidul Karim, an associate professor of the management studies department of Jahangirnagar University, resigned from his job today protesting against government and university teachers' stance over the recent attacks on general students.

He has sent his resignation letter through an email to the vice-chancellor of JU. VC of the University Prof Nurul Alam acknowledged receiving the resignation letter.

Zahidul Karim is currently doing his PhD at a US university.

When asked about the resignation letter, he told The Daily Star, 'I have willingly resigned from the job. I mentioned the reasons in the letter.'

In his resignation letter, he said, 'I am deeply saddened by the indifference of the government and the partisan attitude of teachers to the recent violence against students in the country. I have always been vocal for truth and justice and have always stood by students in their righteous struggle for rights.'

Referring to the quota protest, he said government's aggressive attitude has cost the lives of students.

'If the government wanted, they could have easily accepted the students' demands earlier and save many lives. The families of the students who died had many dreams. They are disoriented today due to the pain of losing their children. Along with them, the entire nation is grieving today,' he added.

However, he said the inaction and indifference shown by the teachers during the protest have saddened him.

"Amid the killings, I have seen the teachers remain indifferent. Partisan politics has degraded the consciousness of teachers' community and hit the student-teacher ties badly," it reads.

He hoped that his resignation would work as a wakeup call to the teachers' community.