Jahangirnagar University entry tests start with 'A' unit

Exams under six units to continue till February 29

The admission test for Jahangirnagar university's academic session 2023-2024 started this morning with the exam of "A" unit under the faculties of mathematical and physical sciences and Institute of Information Technology (IIT).

The entry tests under the six units -- A, B, C, C-1, D, and E -- will end on February 29.

The "A" unit test will be held in six shifts today, beginning from 9:00am. A total of 50,312 students are taking part in the exams for the 446 seats available under this "A" unit.

A total of 1,97,359 applications were received for 1,844 seats under the six units and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), according to the Central Admission Management Committee.

On February 25, the test for enrolment at departments of fine arts and drama and dramatics under the "C-1" unit will begin at 9:00am. A total of 4,210 students will sit for 64 seats under the "C-1" unit.

On the same day, the "C" unit examination of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities will be held in a total of five shifts. A total of 39,738 applications were received for 388 seats under the "C" unit.

The entry tests of "D" unit under the biological sciences faculty has been scheduled for Tuesday (February 27) and Wednesday (February 28). There are 69,281 candidates competing for 310 seats available in the unit.

On February 29, the examination of the "B" unit for enrolment at the departments of social sciences and law will take place in the two shifts. As many as 17,654 students applied for 386 seats in this unit.

In addition, the examination under the "E" unit for the business studies faculty will take place on February 29.