Sun May 26, 2024 03:14 PM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 03:38 PM

Demotion of DU teacher Samia Rahman ‘illegal’: SC

Samia Rahman demotion illegal
Photo: Collected from Facebook

The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court verdict that declared the decision of Dhaka University authorities to demote faculty member Samia Rahman on charges of plagiarism "illegal".

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim dismissed an appeal filed by the DU authorities, challenging the HC judgement.

The SC said the appeal has become "infructuous (ineffective)" as Samia has already been retired.

Following a writ petition filed by Samia, the High Court on August 4, 2022 declared illegal the decision to downgrade her to the post of assistant professor from the post of associate professor.

Barrister Hassan MS Azim appeared for Samia during the hearing.

