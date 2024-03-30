Buet students protest BCL gathering on campus

Students stage a demonstration at Buet yesterday protesting political activities by Chhatra League on the campus. Demonstrators said some leaders and activists of the Awami League’s student front conducted political activities at the university on Thursday night flouting a ban on student politics. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Several hundred Buet students yesterday took to the streets protesting a gathering of Chhatra League activists in the middle of night on the campus where political activities are banned.

They claimed that some central BCL leaders entered the campus around 2:00am on Thursday while there were 100-150 BCL activists.

The Buet authorities imposed a ban on political activities after Fahad Abrar, a second-year student, was beaten to death allegedly by BCL activists at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

The students placed a six-point demand, including expulsion of 21st batch civil engineering student Imtiaz Hossain Rahim and others involved in the incident, during their demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar.

They also boycotted all academic activities, including the term finals, on March 30 and 31.

The protesters said if their demands are not met by today, they would demand the resignation of director of Directorate of Students' Welfare at Buet.

They said the Buet administration must give a clarification on why the BCL activists were allowed to enter the campus.

The demonstrators also expressed concern about their safety as the outsiders entered the campus in the middle of night. They also demanded a written undertaking from the university authorities so that no action would be taken against the protesters.

In a written statement, they said that after political activities are banned on the Buet campus, it becomes one of the safest campuses in Bangladesh.

The ban came after Abrar lost his life to some BCL activists, they said and alleged that those involved in the incident are trying to destroy the congenial atmosphere of the campus.

The demonstrators questioned how outsiders enter the campus with a "procession" at midnight where general students cannot enter after 10:30pm. "Can the university administration and student welfare directorate avoid their responsibility for this?

Asked, BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan told The Daily Star that there may be restrictions on student politics at Buet. But any programme in the name of Bangabandhu can be held anywhere in the country.

"A group of Buet students organised a Sehri distribution programme for the underprivileged late at night, where some BCL leaders attended. We suspect a vested quarter is exploiting this situation," he said.

The Daily Star called the Buet VC and the DSW Director for comments, but they did not respond.

Meanwhile, the Buet authorities cancelled the allocation of Imtiaz's seat at Titumir Hall and formed a committee to probe the incident.