Assistant proctor accused of threatening CU female students with seat cancellation

Female students must return to dorms before 10pm, the official had instructed

An assistant proctor of Chittagong University has been accused of threatening female residential students with seat cancellation if they failed to return to their dormitories by 10:00pm.

According to witnesses, the warning was issued from a proctorial body in the July Revolution Garden area (formerly known as Bangabandhu Udyan), where five of the university's female dormitories are located near the central campus.

They said Assistant Proctor Nazmul Hossain issued the threat during a routine patrol around 9:45pm, saying, "Everyone must return to their halls by 10:00pm. If anyone is found outside even a minute past 10, their seat will be cancelled."

A student from Bijoy 24 Hall (formerly Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Hall), speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proctor instructed the girls in a stern voice to leave the area and return to their halls immediately.

Multiple eyewitnesses identified the assistant proctor as Nazmul Hossain and said he was seen carrying a notebook, apparently recording the names and locations of students present at the time.

The incident has since sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many students accusing the university administration of taking a discriminatory approach toward female students.

Jannatul Mawa Mithila, a student of the 2020–21 session from the Criminology department, said, "The 10:00pm deadline is not practical. Since the university is far from the city, many students go to town for tuition. Delays in train schedules or other circumstances often prevent them from returning on time. Even having dinner before returning becomes a problem. The intention might be good, but the timing needs to be reconsidered."

Isha, a student of the Institute of Fine Arts (session 2021–22), said, "Setting an entry deadline is unnecessary since the dorms are inside campus. Threatening seat cancellation infringes on our democratic rights. The administration had previously promised it would not, but continues to repeat this behaviour."

When contacted, Assistant Proctor Nazmul Hossain defended his actions, saying, "I merely reminded the students of the university's rules to discourage unnecessary loitering. It wasn't a threat. The administration is very concerned about students' safety, and the rules require all residential students to return by 10:00pm."

CU Proctor Prof Dr Tanvir Hayder said that the instruction was aimed at discouraging students from lingering in secluded or dark areas that might be vulnerable to drug-related activities.

"Students can remain in open areas like the library, Shaheed Minar, or Zero Point without issue. No one is prevented from staying near the hall premises, even overnight. For late entry, students have simply been advised to seek prior permission. There is no strict directive from the administration at this time," he said.

This isn't the first time CU authorities have attempted to impose such restrictions. On November 26 last year, a similar directive was issued for Pritilata Hall, but was withdrawn following student protests.