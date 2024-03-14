In conversation with UIU’s Prof. Dr M. Rezwan Khan

Dr M. Rezwan Khan is Professor Emeritus at the Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, United International University (UIU), and Executive Director of UIU’s Institute for Advanced Research (IAR). He was also the Organising Chair of the 7th International Conference on the Developments in Renewable Energy Technology (ICDRET 2024).

Campus engaged in a one-on-one interview with Prof. Dr M. Rezwan, delving into discussions encompassing the conference and the renewable energy sector in general.

Campus (C): ICDRET has been one of UIU's longest-running conferences, since 2009. What is the purpose behind the university's continued commitment to discussing and shedding light on the renewable energy (RE) sector?

Prof. Dr M. Rezwan (R): In 2009, renewable energy and its prospects were not widely known. We aimed to raise awareness amongst the policy-makers and implementation agencies. Since there were no conferences primarily focused on RE at the time, we played a pioneering role. We continue to do so because we anticipate more challenges and research opportunities in the future.

C: Could you tell us how the ICDRET conference and the papers being presented here will be of use to those who are looking to work in the RE sector?

R: Not all research immediately translates into practical implementation. It often requires further investigation and refinement before reaching field-level application. Therefore, while the papers presented at the ICDRET conference offer valuable insights, their direct usefulness to those seeking employment in the RE sector may vary. However, it's essential to recognise that the outcomes of the conference extend beyond mere application; attempting to confine its impact solely to practical use would be unjust.

C: Do you believe that academia-industry collaboration is a must when it comes to ensuring development in the RE sector?

R: While academic research typically prioritises theoretical exploration over immediate implementation, collaboration between academia and industry is essential. Without such collaboration, academia may remain unaware of the practical challenges faced by the industry in applying research findings. Failure to bridge this gap between theory and application can result in unresolved issues within our research. Thus, field application is crucial to ensuring that our research moves beyond the confines of theory and paper. It is worth mentioning that the Centre for Energy Research (CER), UIU although involved in research and development in the RE sector has a very good link with the industry and so far, close to 70 percent of the solar PV-related large projects are designed by CER.

C: How do you think universities in the country can contribute to the RE sector? Can UIU be the trailblazer in this regard?

R: I've noticed a tendency among researchers to shy away from addressing the challenges associated with implementing their findings in the field. Researchers must confront these difficulties head-on. Building strong partnerships with industry is essential for universities to bridge the gap between theory and practice. At UIU, we are committed to fostering collaboration not only within our institution but also with other universities. Our research centre, the Institute for Advanced Research (IAR), provides funds for technically sound proposals. We are proud to have collaborations with esteemed institutions like BUET, SUST, NSU, ULAB, SEU, AIUB, and many others. We welcome all universities to join us in advancing research and innovation in the RE sector.

C: The idea of having an entire conference dedicated to discussions and research surrounding RE is very admirable. Does UIU have any upcoming conferences that students, academicians, and industry professionals should look forward to?

R: Our flagship conference occurs biennially and is uniquely focused on the RE sector. While we host other information technology conferences with segments dedicated to power and energy, this conference stands out as the only one solely dedicated to energy.

C: Do you have any advice for those looking to build a career or do research in the RE sector?

R: Given the rapid evolution of this sector, staying up-to-date is crucial. It's also important to closely monitor the activities and initiatives of key players in the field. Replicating technology in the RE sector can be challenging due to variations in natural conditions from one location to another. Nevertheless, research opportunities in this field are abundant and ongoing. Researchers should pay attention to the specific issues and constraints faced by each country.