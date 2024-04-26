Protest over students' death: Cuet to reopen on May 12

Agitating students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology lay siege to the vice chancellor’s office in Chattogram’s Raozan yesterday protesting the closure of the institution sine die. The students ended their demonstrations late last night after assurances that their demands would be met. Photo: Collected

The Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet), which was closed following a student protest over the death of two students in a road accident, will reopen on May 12.

The decision came at the 152nd syndicate meeting today, an official of the Cuet register office told our Chattogram staff correspondent.

However, some demonstrating students said they have yet to accept the syndicate's decision.

"We called a batch meeting tonight to discuss this matter," said Zobaer Ahmed, a student of the Cuet's mechanical department.

Earlier, demonstrating students of Cuet last night suspended their protest upon assurances from the university authorities that their major demands would be met.

According to the decision, the residential halls remain open for the students, and the new student admission process will start on April 28.

On Thursday, the university authorities announced the closure of the institution indefinitely after failing to pacify the student protest and also ordered students to vacant halls.

After the announcement, the agitated students locked the Vice Chancellor's office and set fire to two buses that they confiscated.

Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain of the civil engineering department of CUET were killed in a collision between a motorbike and a passenger bus on Monday.