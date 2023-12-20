Primary assistant teacher: Result of written exam published

A total of 9,337 candidates have passed the written tests for the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools.

A total of 3,60, 697 candidates participated in the exam.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a press release in this regard today.

The first phase examination for 18 districts across three divisions ( Barisal, Sylhet and Rangpur) was held on December 8 this year.

According to the release, the results are available on the websites www.mopme.gov.bd and www.dpe.gov.bd.

The selected candidates will receive their results via SMS on their mobile phones.

However, the date for the viva examination will be announced in due course.

Click here for results.