President accepts 16 public universities’ VCs resignations

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of universities, has accepted the resignation letters of the vice-chancellors of 16 public universities, who resigned following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) of the Ministry of Education also cancelled the appointment of University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah in a separate order.

Besides, the president also accepted the resignation letters of five pro-VCs, and three treasurers of different public universities, the SHED said in separate notifications.

The chancellor accepted the resignations of VCs of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Bangladesh Agriculture University, Shere Bangla Agriculture University, Islamic University, Begum Rokeya University, Chittagong University, Sheikh Hasina University and National University.

Resignation letters of VCs of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University were also accepted by the chancellor.