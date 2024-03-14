IELTS Writing Task 1 and why it is essential for your Writing band score

A common notion I hear quite commonly is that the essay is the more important task out of the two Writing tasks in the IELTS exams, and we should spend most of our time there. Some even write the essay first to ensure that it is written to the best of their abilities, with generous time and thought. Candidates often disregard the first task simply because it carries less weight, but little do they notice that the report is still the easier part to finish.

Most candidates believe at least one of the following:

Task 1 is the shorter piece, so spend the majority of the time on Task 2.

Task 2 carries more weight, so focus there instead of Task 1.

A candidate can write a good essay and a bad report and still get good marks.

All these are simply bad practices. Here are some reasons why you should focus on Task 1 as much as you do on Task 2.

This task analyses factual data presented in the form of graphs, charts, maps, or diagrams. The format is consistent, and you understand what type of information you need to process and present.

Guides readers through a clear journey, beginning with an introduction, followed by a bird's-eye view, pinpointing crucial aspects, and concluding with a notable summary. Leverage templates (and these you should prepare on your own) and rephrase strategically to optimise engagement and clarity.

This task demands the use of technical vocabulary specific to data analysis and trend identification, though the depth and range are less extensive compared to Task 2.

Additionally, the writing style must strictly adhere to objectivity and ensure an accurate representation of the data through precise grammar usage.

Let us now look at some tips you can easily employ to score a better Task 1 band score.

Understand the marking criteria: Most candidates do not have a clear idea of the requirements of Task 1. The examiners evaluate your Task 1 based on Task Achievement, Lexical Resource, Grammatical Range and Accuracy, and Coherence and Cohesion. Try to identify and understand the items included in these four criteria- only then you will be able to write a report that has everything the examiners want to see.

Know the format: Familiarise yourself with the different types of data you might encounter (graphs, charts, maps, diagrams) and what each requires in terms of description and analysis.

Data breakdown: Practise identifying key features, trends, and comparisons within the data presented. Don't just paraphrase the information; analyse and interpret it objectively. You do not get good grades for just writing the numbers in sentences.

Grammar: Review key grammar structures for objective writing, such as passive voice, noun clauses, and reported speech. Ensure accuracy in tenses, subject-verb agreement, and punctuation.

The matter of the overview: Write a concise overview summarising the main features of the data in the first/ last paragraph. Do not miss the overview as it is one of the more specific requirements in the Task Achievement criterion.

Examine past papers: Utilise official IELTS sample tasks- both candidate and examiner pieces alongside the examiner feedback (mainly from the Cambridge IELTS books) to get familiar with the format and expectations. Read the pointers with reference to the written piece and you will then only have a better idea of the requirements and most common mistakes.

Remember, consistent practice and focusing on relevant skills are keys to success in IELTS Writing Task 1. Good luck!

The writer is the Head of IELTS programmes at Mentors' Education Limited.