DU secures top spot among Bangladeshi universities in AD Scientific Index

Dhaka University (DU) has secured the top spot among Bangladeshi universities in the AD Scientific Index University/Institution Rankings 2024. Among all 206 Bangladeshi institutions and universities listed in the rankings, DU holds the second position trailing behind the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh.

DU has a total of 665 scientists in this year's AD Scientific Index with Kazi Matin Uddin Ahmed listed as the best scientist from the university.

The AD Scientific Index is a global ranking system that evaluates over 22,000 institutions across the world. The ranking uses Google Scholar citations for its assessments.