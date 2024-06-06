CoU classes to resume on June 23

Education
Classes at Comilla University will resume on June 23 after a nearly two-month closure following a demonstration by teachers.

The university office will reopen on June 9.

The decision was taken in the 95th emergency Syndicate meeting of the university, said CoU Registrar (In-charge) Amirul Haque Chowdhury, reports our local correspondent.

As per the meeting's decision, CoU Deputy Register Officers' Association President Zakir Hossain was made OSD for threating teachers, he said.

CoU VC AFM Abdul Moyeen presided over the meeting.

The university was declared shut indefinitely on April 30, following an emergency syndicate meeting. Since then, all academic activities, including departmental exams have been suspended.

On May 24, the university registrar attempted to initiate talks with the teachers' association to discuss resuming academic activities. However, the association, blaming the VC for the closure, refused to negotiate.

