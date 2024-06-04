VC, Teachers feud at CoU: Stalemate leaves students in limbo

Syndicate meeting today, univ likely to open tomorrow

Comilla University (CoU) has been embroiled in a month-long deadlock between the vice-chancellor and the teachers' association, bringing academic activities to a halt and leaving students in uncertainty.

The university was declared shut indefinitely on April 30, following an emergency syndicate meeting. Since then, all academic activities, including departmental exams have been suspended.

On May 24, the university registrar attempted to initiate talks with the teachers' association to discuss resuming academic activities. However, the association, blaming the VC for the closure, refused to negotiate.

Impact on academics

According to the exam controller's office, exams in at least 12 departments -- including Economics, Computer Science, and Journalism -- have been suspended due to the conflict. Additionally, the exam office is unable to prepare and release results for many departments.

A final-year English student, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concerns, and said, "We have already suffered immensely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, we face the same situation due to internal faculty conflicts. We are deeply worried about our graduation and career planning if this continues."

A second-year math student echoed the same and criticised the faculty's actions.

He talked about the unfairness of students suffering due to teacher's disputes. Several other students shared similar concerns, urging both parties to prioritise student welfare and find a solution to reopen the university.

Roots of the conflict

On February 19, leaders of teachers' association met the VC to present various demands. However, the meeting resulted in a verbal altercation and scuffle, with the association confining the VC to his office for nearly four hours.

On March 12, they issued an ultimatum outlining a seven-point demand, including the dismissal of one Zakir Hossain and acting proctor Kazi Omar Siddiqi for that incident. They also demanded access to the Dhaka guest house for teachers and officers.

The association then boycotted classes from April 21 to 25 to pressure the administration to meet their demands.

The situation escalated on April 25 when the association declared the VC, treasurer, and proctor as "persona non grata" and locked their offices.

On April 28, the VC, along with some teachers and former student leaders of the Chhatra League, attempted to enter the office, resulting in another scuffle with the association. Both sides filed counter-complaints at the police station after the incident.

The association reiterated their demand for the VC's resignation and declared another boycott of all classes and exams.

Faced with this situation, the syndicate in an emergency meeting on April 30 decided an indefinite closure of all academic and administrative activities, including dormitories, from May 1.

In the last two months, at least 13 teachers have resigned from various university administration positions, to press home the association's demand.

Teacher politics and financial stakes

However, senior faculty and officials told this newspaper that teacher politics and substantial financial interests are fuelling the conflict.

Currently, there are projects worth Tk 1,655 crore and the recruitment of around 200 teachers in 16 new departments is on the horizon.

Failed negotiations and stalemate

Meanwhile, the university administration formed two separate committees to address the situation. One committee was tasked with evaluating the teachers' seven-point demands, while the other with investigating the April 28 scuffle.

The first committee recently submitted its report, which the teachers' association rejected, claiming it misrepresented the situation.

Contacted, Prof Abu Taher, president of the teachers' association and also a member of the probe committee, expressed his distrust in the committee and asked for a neutral mediator from higher government authorities.

He then blamed the VC and his administration for the closure and suffering of student, saying that the association would not back down until the VC resigned.

Meanwhile, the association also suspended three teachers, including acting proctor Kazi Omar Siddiqui, on Sunday for violating their constitution.

What authorities say

However, speaking to The Daily Star, VC Prof AFM Abdul Moyeen denied responsibility for students' suffering due to the closure.

He said, "We invited the association for a discussion so that they don't create any scene, or go for a class boycott again if we reopen the campus. But they once again refused. What else can we do?"

"Now, thinking about the student's future, we called a syndicate meeting tomorrow (today). If the syndicate allows it, then we will resume university activities from June 6," he added.