Canada announces two-year cap on international students

In response to the country's housing crisis, Canada has announced a temporary, two-year cap on the number of new study permits issued to international students. On January 22, the Trudeau government announced that it is eyeing a 35 percent reduction in international student admissions in 2024. This means some 360,000 study permits will be approved this year compared to last year's levels when it was around 900,000.

A statement from Canadian immigration minister Marc Miller reads, "Ahead of the September 2024 semester, we are prepared to take necessary measures, including limiting visas, to ensure designated learning institutions provide adequate and sufficient student support as part of the academic experience."

The cap, however, will not affect current study permit holders or renewals. Masters and doctoral degree pursuits are also exempt from these limitations. Study permit applications at elementary and secondary school levels will also be exempt from the cap.