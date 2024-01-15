Education
Campus Desk
Mon Jan 15, 2024 12:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 12:51 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Canada to cut number of international students to tackle housing shortage

Campus Desk
Mon Jan 15, 2024 12:45 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 12:51 PM

Canada is currently considering putting a cap on the number of international students allowed to live in the country. In an interview with CTV, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that they are looking to take this step as the country is currently facing a housing affordability crisis. The minister said that he will be considering taking this step in the coming months but did not state how much of a reduction in immigration the government plans on implementing.

"We need to be doing our jobs and making sure that we have a system that actually makes sure people have a financial capability to come to Canada, that we're actually verifying offer letters," Miller said in the interview. "And now it's time for us to have a conversation about volumes and the impact that is having in certain areas."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A photo of Colorado State University
Read more

5 American universities with acceptance rates over 90 percent

Miller further said that housing is only one factor in immigration targets. The number of foreign students entering Canada is significantly higher than the number of homes the federal government plans to assist in building. 

The idea of capping the number of foreign students in Canada was brought about last August. Then, in December, Canada brought significant changes to its study permit requirements. The changes include a sizable increase in the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants.

Canada is a popular destination for Bangladeshi students looking to pursue higher studies abroad. However, the recent changes in visa and immigration policies are bound to make things difficult for these students. 

Related topic:
Canadastudy abroadinternation studentsstudy in canadaCampus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

From refugee camp to World Cup, Davies sees meteoric rise

A city view of London, one of the top ten student-friendly cities in the world in 2024.

Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world: Dhaka ranks extremely low

1w ago
Sunk cost

Recovering a sunk cost

1w ago

The impact of privilege on US college applications

A person playing the guitar

From passion to profession: What it takes to be a music major

3d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

২২২ কোটি টাকা পাচার মামলায় স্থায়ী জামিন পেলেন সম্রাট

সম্রাটের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ গঠনের শুনানি পিছিয়ে ৫ মার্চ

এইমাত্র
|অর্থনীতি

১ বছরে হ্যান্ডসেটের স্থানীয় উৎপাদন কমেছে ২৬ শতাংশ

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X