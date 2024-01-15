Canada to cut number of international students to tackle housing shortage

Canada is currently considering putting a cap on the number of international students allowed to live in the country. In an interview with CTV, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that they are looking to take this step as the country is currently facing a housing affordability crisis. The minister said that he will be considering taking this step in the coming months but did not state how much of a reduction in immigration the government plans on implementing.

"We need to be doing our jobs and making sure that we have a system that actually makes sure people have a financial capability to come to Canada, that we're actually verifying offer letters," Miller said in the interview. "And now it's time for us to have a conversation about volumes and the impact that is having in certain areas."

Miller further said that housing is only one factor in immigration targets. The number of foreign students entering Canada is significantly higher than the number of homes the federal government plans to assist in building.

The idea of capping the number of foreign students in Canada was brought about last August. Then, in December, Canada brought significant changes to its study permit requirements. The changes include a sizable increase in the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants.

Canada is a popular destination for Bangladeshi students looking to pursue higher studies abroad. However, the recent changes in visa and immigration policies are bound to make things difficult for these students.