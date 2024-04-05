4 colleges integrated with RU, five with CU

The government directed the education ministry to integrate four colleges of Rajshahi city into Rajshahi University and five colleges of Chattogram city into Chittagong University.

The education ministry yesterday issued a notification outlining the integration, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Shatorupa Talukdar of the Ministry.

According to the notification, under the directives and discipline enforcement by the prime minister, these colleges have been merged into the respective universities.

The four colleges from Rajshahi are —-- Rajshahi Government College, Government City College, Government Women's College, and New Govt. Degree College.

The Five colleges from Chattogram are —-- Chittagong Government College, Government Hazi Muhammad Mohsin College, Sir Ashutosh Government College in Boalkhali, Government Commerce College, and Satkania Government College.

The notification also asked the RU, CU and National University authorities to send a report on necessary executive steps and actions for appropriate implementation to the department by April 30.