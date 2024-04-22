MIST ranks second among South Asian teams in international UAV design competition

Team Novonil from Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) secured the second position among South Asian teams and fourth position among Asian teams in the prestigious 2024 AIAA Design/Build/Fly (DBF) Competition. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Team Novonil has represented the nation at this global competition.

"We are feeling very happy to be able to wave Bangladesh's flag at this coveted platform and make our mark this year. To us, the sky is not the limit anymore," said the team lead Asif Hasnayeen.

Organised by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), the DBF Competition is a highly regarded competition where, this year, student teams from over 110 universities worldwide competed in aircraft design, manufacturing, and flying. The competition was held in Wichita, Kansas, USA, and Team Novonil proudly flew the Bangladeshi flag amidst some of the world's best engineering institutions, including MIT, the University of California, and the National University of Singapore.

Team Novonil, partnered with the MIST Aeronautics and Astronautics Club (MAAC), has consistently demonstrated exceptional skills. This year's aircraft, aptly named "Akash Tori", showcased their expertise in conceptual design, multidisciplinary optimization, aerodynamic and structural analysis, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production. The team's dedication extends beyond technical proficiency, nurturing collaboration, communication, and a passion for aeronautics among its members.

This year, they had been tasked to design, manufacture and fly an aircraft fulfilling Urban Air Mobility missions including medical transport and passenger transport. The competition took place in three stages. Firstly, the teams were asked to submit the proposal and team rosters by the end of October 2023 followed by the "design report" by February 2024. Finally, the most anticipated "fly off" contest took place from April 18 to 21.

MIST's participation in the AIAA DBF Competition has become a tradition of excellence. Over the years, MAAC has consistently placed well, raising Bangladesh's profile in the international arena of aerospace engineering. The competition provides invaluable practical experience for students, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world aircraft design and operation.

Team Novonil's impressive feat deserves recognition. They not only secured second place among Asian teams but also received praise for their meticulously designed aircraft, particularly considering their limited budget.

The team extends their sincere gratitude to the head of the department, Air Commodore Md Aminul Haque, ndc, psc for assisting the team from the beginning. The team also remains ever grateful to MIST's Bio-medical Department Teaching Assistant Ushama, Sub-Engineer Ashik, and alumnus Mahbub Un Nabi for their untiring support and crucial assistance with the Research & development (R&D) laser cutter, instrumental in manufacturing the competition aircraft's fuselage structure.

Team Novonil's success is a testament to Bangladesh's potential in the field of aerospace engineering. Their dedication and innovation inspire future generations to reach for the skies and contribute to the nation's continued growth in the global scientific landscape.

Fatima Ashraf is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Military Institute of Science & Technology (MIST).